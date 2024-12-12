Logan Paul says he’s “retired” from WWE but there’s a catch

Logan Paul has claimed that he’s “retired” from wrestling for WWE, however, he might not be telling the full story.

In mid-2021, Logan Paul started getting involved with the WWE, appearing as a guest during Monday Night Raw and WrestleMania 37. It didn’t take long for the imPaulsive podcast host to get physical as he was on the wrong end of a stunner from Kevin Owens.

Since then, he’s gone from strength to strength. The Maverick won his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38 and received a number of Rookie of the Year accolades too. He had a number of viral moments, including in the Royal Rumble.

Logan went on to win the US Championship in late 2023, holding it until August 2024. That was a reigh of almost 300 days. He hasn’t competed in the WWE since losing that belt and becoming a father.

Logan won’t actually retire yet

Well, during episode 438 of imPaulsive, Logan set about recruiting AMP star Fanum to join the WWE before revealing he’s “retired” now. However, don’t expect that to last long.

“Are you gonna back in time for that?” co-host Mike Majlak asked Logan.

“Brother, come on, I’m retired! I’m a dad,” he answered. Yet, as Mike then said “he’s taking time off,” Logan was quick to agree with his co-host. So, he’s not completely closing the door despite his ‘retirement’ claim.

As noted, the ‘Maverick’ has been inactive since August when he lost his US title to LA Knight.

However, the new year could be the perfect time to bring him back into the fold. Monday Night Raw is moving to Netflix in January, and there are reports that they want plenty of star power on the roster.

Logan has also been called out by John Fury, Tommy Fury’s dad, to appear on the undercard of a proposed fight between Jake and Tommy. So, he’s got options.