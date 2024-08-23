Logan Paul responds to claims he tried to kill his dog for “content” as old video resurfaces

Logan Paul has reiterated his rebuttal yet again after an old video resurfaced alongside claims he tried to kill his dog by pushing it off a boat.

In July 2020, Logan Paul posted a video to his YouTube channel vlogging himself and a group of friends on a boat.

His dog Broley ended up in the water and underneath the boat during the video, causing the YouTuber and his friends to freak out. However, some viewers began to speculate that Logan had intentionally pushed his dog off the boat – accusations that he quickly denied.

“Clarifying in the comments: we would NEVER, EVER, EVER, push Broley off the boat. He jumped and a hand was behind him, petting him, and when he jumped, we attempted to grab him but FOR A FACT we did not push him,” he said.

“Watch his body language and you can very evidently see a self-induced, independent jump from the little mut. Thanks for coming to my Ted talk.”

The video resurfaced in an X post on August 22, 2024, and quickly went viral alongside claims that Logan Paul tried to kill his dog “for content.”

“Logan Paul attempts to kill his dog by pushing it into a boat propeller for ‘content’ and tries to pretend it just jumped off,” said the viral post.

This post prompted a response from Paul, who shared a screenshot of his comment from 2020. “I would NEVER,” he added.

Logan also shared a clip of the dog jumping off the boat, showing that nobody pushed the dog.

He also uploaded a video talking about it, slamming the “serial killer” level accusations from users online.

“The first thing I did was immediately revisit the original video and even back then, four years ago, I clarified in a comment that he was not pushed,” he said. “Broley is the one who initiated the jump from a crouching position.”

Despite his response, some argued in replies that Logan and his friends should have had the dog secured on the boat, and not free roaming.

This isn’t the first time Logan’s past videos have been brought up in 2024. During an episode of Impaulsive, guest Dominik Mysterio brought up his controversial Japanese ‘suicide forest’ video that cost him relationships and almost his entire career.

Rumors that the video caused Paul to get banned have swirled over the years, but the YouTuber turned WWE star confirmed he is capable of entering the country.