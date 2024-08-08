Logan Paul makes new Prime flavor but only the Kardashians get to try it

YouTube star Logan Paul has crafted a brand-new flavor of his Prime Hydration sports drink specifically for Saint West after the famous youngster sent him an idea in the mail.

Logan Paul and KSI’s Prime Hydration has become a major hit with consumers, selling over 1 billion bottles as of November 2023.

The brand is known for releasing new flavors on a regular basis… but one of its latest offerings is only available to a select few people.

In March 2023, reality TV star Kim Kardashian showed off a haul of Prime Hydration while attending a Europa League match between the UK’s Arsenal and Portugal’s Sporting CP with her son, Saint.

Of course, Logan Paul took notice of her post and thanked her on an episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast not long afterward — but that wasn’t the end of their interaction.

In a surprising turn of events, Saint West, one of Kim’s children with rapper Kanye West, sent Logan a letter with several ideas for new Prime flavors and bottle designs.

While Logan admitted that most of them were “impossible,” he took a shine to one of Saint’s designs; a pink and blue bubblegum-flavored Prime with a photo of himself scoring a buzzer-beating basket at a ball game.

Logan decided to make Saint’s idea a reality and sent the Kardashian family a special, one-of-a-kind case of the bubblegum-flavored beverage, as told in a video uploaded to Twitter/X on July 8, 2024.

Although it’s currently unclear if Logan and KSI will release this flavor to the general public as one of Prime’s regular offerings, for now, it’s something only the Kardashians can lay claim to.

This is just the latest news to come from Prime after the brand was hit with a $68 million lawsuit for ‘breach of contract’ due to allegedly backing out of a deal with Refresco Beverages.