Logan Paul hits back after Theo Von blames him for chair prank at inauguration

Logan Paul isn’t taking the blame for Theo Von’s chair breaking at Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration, clapping back at the comedian in a pointed video explaining the accident.

On January 20, 2025, Donald Trump officially became the 47th President of the United States. Oodles of high-profile figures attended his inauguration ceremony, including the likes of Joe Rogan, Mike Tyson and even Jake and Logan Paul.

In fact, the two brothers spawned a viral moment at the event after comedian Theo Von’s chair broke at the ceremony, falling on top of Logan, who was recording with his phone.

While many netizens found the incident funny, Von didn’t seem to share their mirth. “Wasn’t an accident. Paul kids thought it was (laughing emoji) to mess with the chair. There’s a time and a place ya know,” he tweeted in the early hours of January 21.

Logan Paul denies causing Theo Von’s chair accident

Logan Paul, however, denies Von’s claims, as told in a fiery response video posted later that same day.

According to Logan, Von knowingly sat in a busted chair — something he claims himself and others nearby witnessed.

“Theo Von knowingly sat in a broken, busted-ass chair before the inauguration even started,” he explained. “And we even pointed it out to him. Danica Patrick saw it, Kyle Forgeard from Nelk saw it, my mom saw it. Everyone saw it.

“Jake and I filmed the whole inauguration, I just trimmed that little clip and posted it because I thought it was funny. And by the way, it was funny, bro! …that’s how you know it wasn’t me. You went through a chair, not a table. Trust me, if I wanted to hurt you with a steel chair, I would do it!”

Paul’s response to Von rings true to his bombastic WWE persona, even setting up a potential ‘feud’ between the two stars as the YouTuber-turned-pro wrestler focuses on expanding his exploits in the ring for the next few years.

Thus far, Von hasn’t replied to Paul, leaving fans wondering where this unexpected spat will turn next. In the meantime, Logan is gearing up to possibly face off against Conor McGregor in an eye-popping $250M fight.