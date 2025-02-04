Logan Paul’s response surprises YouTuber who gifted him Prime baby clothes

WWE star Logan Paul had the perfect response after YouTuber Nick Nayersina gifted him a set of Prime Hydration branded baby onesies.

Logan Paul and his fiancee, Nina Agdal, welcomed their daughter into the world back in September 2024, announcing the news to the world through an Instagram post.

That hasn’t stopped him from creating content, however, as the WWE star continues to upload vlogs alongside his constant wrestling appearances and podcast episodes.

On Monday, February 3, YouTuber Nick Nayersina took Logan to a frat party after his appearance at the WWE Royal Rumble event. After the party, Nick gifted Logan the Prime branded baby clothes – but Logan pointed out one minor issue.

Logan shocked after YouTuber gives him Prime baby clothes

After visiting Logan backstage at the Royal Rumble, Nick and Logan’s team loaded up onto their bus to head to Purdue University for a massive frat party.

They arrived and celebrated for a bit, but then then YouTuber’s made their way outside for Nick to give Logan and Nina the Prime-branded stroller and baby onesies he bought for them.

Shocked, Logan replied: “Bro, the only issue with this… I’m not branding my baby bro…Thank you Nick, I respect that.”

(Topic starts at 18:49)

In early October, just weeks after Logan and Nina’s daughter was born, the YouTuber turned WWE star was slammed online for “exploiting” her birth with a promotional video for Lunchly.

The video, which quickly went viral across social media, showed Logan sitting beside Nina in the labor and delivery room hyping up the ready-to-eat lunch pack.

“And of course, we have our snacks and our energy drink – none other than the greatest meals in the world, Lunchly, of course,” he said.

Logan Paul and KSI partnered with YouTube sensation MrBeast to launch Lunchly back in September 2024, creating a ready-to-eat lunch that features both Prime Hydration and Feastables chocolate.