Logan Paul “felt sad” laughing at Conor McGregor’s “unhinged” threats

Logan Paul has spoken out about his confrontation with Conor McGregor, saying that he “felt sad” watching the footage back, as rumors of a boxing match between the two rumble on.

McGregor and the Paul brothers have had a long-standing beef spanning several years, with both brothers saying they want to fight him at various points, especially as someone they looked up to in combat sports, but it started to seem as though those plans were completely dead in the water.

Article continues after ad

That is until rumors at the start of 2025 that claimed Conor and Logan would face off in India in a $250m boxing match – rumors that McGregor himself quickly shut down, saying that talks had come to a stop.

However, the pair did end up having a confrontation when they both attended the Donald Trump Presidential inauguration, even traveling in together alongside Logan and Jake’s mom.

Logan Paul laughs at Conor McGregor

The former UFC champion threatened to slap Logan, as well as brother Jake and KSI, and the pair simply laughed at him – but Logan wasn’t laughing later, as he spoke about on his Impaulsive podcast.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I watched back that footage of Conor talking s*it to us,” he started. “He said he’s going to slap me, Jake and KSI. We’re fully laughing at what used to be one of the scariest, baddest men on the planet. I actually felt sad.

“This is a statement that at one point would have actually made us feel fear and now two YouTubers are laughing at this washed-up, cracked out fighter, who is unhinged and there’s no truth in what he’s saying.”

Article continues after ad

Timestamp 15:19

He went on to say that nobody wanted to be the person at the inauguration to cause a scene and have a fight, but that the vibe was genuinely tense between the group.

Since that incident happened, though, Logan took part in the WWE Royal Rumble, where he got tantalizingly close to winning the whole thing, and has said that he would like to take on Kai Cenat and iShowSpeed in the squared circle too.

Article continues after ad