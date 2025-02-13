Logan Paul calls out Lionel Messi for boxing match to settle Prime lawsuit dispute

Logan Paul has officially challenged football star Lionel Messi to a boxing match, hoping to settle the dispute between Prime Hydration and Mas+ in the ring.

Logan Paul and KSI’s Prime Hydration has become an iconic sports beverage since it was first launched in early 2022.

It’s become the official drink of the UFC, the Los Angeles Lakers and even the Dodgers, with new flavors getting released multiple times a year.

However, it wasn’t long before a competitor from another major figure rolled around when Messi launched his own hydrating electrolyte drink, Mas+, in June 2024.

Fans instantly clocked the brand as a “rip off,” noticing how similar Mas+’s packaging was to Prime — and the result was a legal dispute between the two companies.

In October of that year, Mas+ filed a lawsuit against Prime Hydration over alleged “anti-competitive” business practices, claiming they were contacted by Prime to stop selling bottles of the product until they changed the packaging.

In November, Prime countersued Mas+, claiming that the footballer’s drink directly infringes on Prime’s trademark thanks to its similar label design and bottle shape.

For now, things are still up in the air as their legal battle rages on… but Paul is keen on ending the beef with another influencer-boxing match.

Logan Paul wants to settle Mas+ lawsuit with Messi boxing match

On February 12, 2025, Paul directly challenged Messi to a boxing match, calling out the sports star in a humorous video on TikTok.

“Brother, you copied us!” the YouTuber-turned-WWE heel exclaimed. “Everyone saw it. They saw what you did. Everyone notices it. …and then we got sued. Hold on, wait — what? This ain’t justice!

“So we countersued, obviously. If you can’t beat the best, you gotta be the best. But that’s illegal. That’s trademark infringement. We’re holding him accountable, and it’s harassment?

“Hey, hey, all jokes aside, I will consider [dropping the lawsuit] if Logan Paul vs Messi 2025. I’ll see you in the ring!”

At the time of writing, Messi has yet to offer an official response to Paul’s callout — but he wouldn’t be the first big star to face off against one of the Paul brothers in the boxing ring, by far.

In November 2024, Jake Paul faced off against heavyweight legend ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson, and in 2021, Logan went toe-to-toe with Floyd Mayweather.

It’d make sense that a huge football star would be the next on their ever-growing roster of celebrity bouts… but it remains to be seen if Messi takes the bait.