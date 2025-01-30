Logan Paul accuses TSA agents of stealing his $300k watches

Logan Paul has hit out at TSA agents, claiming they stole $300,000 worth of watches from him while he was traveling.

Like many top YouTubers, Logan Paul has put his online riches into different things. He’s got houses, some of the rarest Pokemon cards around, and an impressive collection of watches to boot.

The imPaulsive podcast host has flashed his Patek Philippe Nautilus Perpetual Calendar 5740/1G in the past, however, he’s now on the hunt for it after some troubles while traveling.

According to Logan, his watches were ‘stolen’ by TSA agents during a recent flight and he’s looking to use the “full extent” of the law against them.

Logan and Jake Paul have expensive watches missing

“It got stolen at the airport. I have reason to believe someone opened my bag during TSA and nabbed it out of there,” he told his brother about his $50,000 Audemars Piguet watch during his January 29 vlog.

“I don’t wanna point any fingers, but those motherf***ers definitely took it. Allegedly. In my opinion.”

His fury was only further incited when he noted his $250,000 Patek Philippe was also missing. “Whoever was working United [Airlines] that stole that s**t, f**k you. I’m gonna find you and pursue you to the fullest extent of justice,” The Maverick added.

Jake also claimed that a $500,000 Richard Mille watch of his was also missing. According to TMZ, United Airlines have begun investigating the claims from Logan. However, they’ve not offered any further comment.

