Logan & Jake Paul reveal ‘Paul American’ Max reality show after viral fight tease

Logan and Jake Paul revealed their new reality TV series, Paul American, to debut on Max this March.

Logan and Jake Paul had fans fooled when they began their highly-anticipated Instagram Live on January 30. Though they started by teasing a fight with excessive trash-talking to each other, it was eventually revealed what the Max hype was truly for.

After the YouTube brothers tussled for a brief moment, they finally disclosed that their family would be featured in a reality TV show called Paul American.

The show will debut on Max on Thursday, March 27, and will showcase the Paul brothers as well as their parents. Jake’s girlfriend, Logan’s fiancée, and their baby will also be featured in the series.

Season 1 of Paul American will have eight episodes

Paul American will detail how the brothers have evolved from content creators to professional athletes. The brothers also get candid during confessionals about their trials and triumphs in their careers.

“This f*cking show is going to shoot itself,” Jake joked in a snippet of Paul American, posted to his IG.

Jake also commented on how visceral it is to him and his family that their fans see the “unfiltered truth” behind their success, especially how their home dynamics operate.

“We’ve built our lives in front of the world, but Paul American is the raw, unfiltered truth behind everything you think you know about us,” the YouTuber said in a press release.

“It isn’t just about the headlines or the viral moments — it’s about the journey that got us here. For the first time, our fans will get to see the real people who shape our lives.”

Once debuted, eight episodes of Paul American will be released, with new episodes available on Max every Thursday.