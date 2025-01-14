Linus Tech Tips shocks Jimmy Fallon with newest tech from CES 2025

Linus Tech Tips creator Linus Sebastian made his way to The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon for the first time to show off some of the latest tech revealed at CES 2025.

Linus Tech Tips started back in 2008 and has since grown to become the biggest tech-focused YouTube channel on the platform.

Created by Linus Sebastian, the group has grown into a network of other tech-related channels that are viewed by billions of people each year – leading to Linus’ celebrity status.

Article continues after ad

He’s so popular, in fact, that he was invited onto The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to show off some of the latest technology announced at CES 2025.

LTT shocks Jimmy Fallon & Bad Bunny with the latest tech

“Tell me something Jimmy, have you ever been sitting there, getting some work done, and thought ‘A few more inches would be nice.’?” Linus asked Fallon and Bad Bunny in a clip posted to X.

He then asked the Peurto Rican musician to press a button on the laptop he brought to showcase, and the three watched the screen grow taller in amazement.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Woah, look at that. That’s cool,” Fallon said. “That’s fantastic, I love that. That’s great.”

Linus went on to show off sunglasses that change colors when you press a button on the side as well as a pair of AR glasses connected to a PC gaming handheld – likely Valve’s Steam Deck or something like the Asus ROG Ally.

Jimmy Fallon and Bad Bunny weren’t the only ones left shocked and impressed with Linus’ visit to The Tonight Show, as fans of the tech-tuber shared their thoughts on social media.

Article continues after ad

“Great to see tech getting some prime time,” one user commented.

Another said: “Linus’s excitement is infectious I love it.”

Linus is far from the first influencer to make his way to a late-night talk show. Back in 2018, Ninja visited Jimmy Fallon to talk about video game violence, and YouTubers MrBeast and Mark Rober visited Jimmy Kimmel back in 2021.