Linus Tech Tips hits back at Gamers Nexus’ “false” allegations as drama continues

Linus Tech Tips, aka Linus Sebastian, has hit back at new allegations from Gamers Nexus, calling them “false and damaging” as their beef continues.

Back in August 2023, Gamers Nexus published a lengthy YouTube video with some concerns they had about Linus Tech Tips’ ethics and accuracy in their uploads. This related to disclaimers that LTT would put on videos in the form of quick on-screen text hits, claiming viewers would rarely see them.

As a result, Linus’ channel halted production for a week and admitted to some “slopiness” in their videos.

Since then, Gamers Nexus has made a few more claims about LTT. This includes calling out Linus Media Group in their review of the Honey controversy, calling his opinion “harmful.”

Linus Tech Tips addresses Gamers Nexus & Louis Rossmann

Well, during the start of the WAN Show on January 24th, Linus responded to the ongoing drama with Gamers Nexus. “We wanted to stop this whole thing from dragging out. We said our piece, Steve from Gamers Nexus published a manifesto that could probably be best summed up as ‘no, you’ and then it was done, or so we thought,” Linus said.

He pointed to GN commenting on an hour-long video from Louis Rossmann on January 24, in which Rossmann criticized LTT.

“The core issue has not been addressed at all. Because of ethical and process errors, Steve published false and damaging information about a competitor. Right of reply matters, both because it is essential for accurate reporting and because scandal travels much faster and is a lot stickier in people’s minds,” Linus added.

Linus continued, claiming that the situation is “so much worse now” because of a refusal from Gamers Nexus to apologize.

“Faced with the unavoidable fact that he got it wrong and caused a bunch of damage with his actions. Steve has outright refused to apologize, correct, or retract any of his false statements,” he added.

“I am so grateful so many of you are seeing how misrepresentative the original reporting was, both around the Billet Lab situation and the Honey thing. I’m still deeply saddened by the virality of Steve’s first video. Because of that, many will never hear the truth, a fact that is worsened by Steve’s ongoing refusal to issue any corrections or retractions despite the fact his reporting on me contains clear, objective issues and misquotes.”

The tech YouTuber did apologize himself for using “unprofessional language” in relation to Gamers Nexus and added that he can only control his side in the drama when it comes to fans wanting it to end.

“I don’t want to play this stupid game anymore, there are only stupid prizes to be won. So, yeah, I think I’ve said enough for now,” Linus concluded.