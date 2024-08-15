Leaked messages defending Ava Kris Tyson allegedly came from their partner Eret

Leaked messages defending Ava Kris Tyson have gone viral but they were allegedly written by the YouTuber’s new partner, Eret.

The alleged leaks began circulating on social media on August 13, 2024, supposedly featuring Eret’s response to the serious claims made against Tyson.

These claims include the grooming of a minor, inappropriate behavior on Discord channels with underage fans, and supporting a controversial artist.

The response stated that allegedly MrBeast had advised that no one speak publicly about the claims out of fear of “inflaming” the situation and angering corporate investors.

While Eret said they didn’t approve of Tyson’s past behavior, calling it “inappropriate” and agreeing it “shouldn’t have been done”, they also insisted no “grooming” took place and that the YouTuber had changed.

“Ava and I are both disgusted by the person she used to be,” the post read, before calling the allegations part of a series of “coordinated attack videos” made against Tyson. Eret also stated Tyson “did not know” that LavaGS was a minor and had deleted the Discord server after finding out.

They went on to allege the “terrible” apology posted by Tyson on X had actually been manufactured by MrBeast executives following “insane” pressure from Amazon and corporate investors: “They basically forced Jimmy to kick Ava out as they considered her guilty until proven innocent.”

In the post, it also said the third-party investigation would “hopefully” conclude “within the next few weeks” and that corporate investors have expressed they don’t want Tyson to have “any” social media presence for years to come.

The post also denied Jess’ claims, a former MrBeast employee who released a statement saying Tyson had sexually assaulted her: “I am also honestly not sure how Jess expects to get away with so many falsehoods in the long run, she provided little evidence.”

Jess has since hit back with a series of her own posts on X, pointing out where the post, allegedly from Eret, “lied” and suggesting they had heard an “incredibly biased version of events” from Tyson.

However, Jess did agree that “MrBeast wants to avoid anyone saying anything publicly about what happened to me and other victims so investors don’t pull out”.

“Everything I said was the truth, I have evidence [and] witnesses to back it up. I’m not receiving any compensation or looking for any,” Jess wrote. “There is literally nothing the company can sue me for because all I want is for the truth to be out there.”

As of now, Eret has yet to publicly confirm whether the leaks were in fact written by them, while MrBeast continues to maintain radio silence.