Leaked Beast Games entry rules reveal $500K penalty for contestants who disclose info

Leaked documents for MrBeast’s Amazon ‘Beast Games’ show reveal that contestants will be fined $500K if they share information about the project.

Beast Games is debuting on December 19 exclusively on Amazon Prime and the winner will be walking away with $5 million.

However, contestants could end up owing money instead, if they violate the terms of a release form.

Business Insider obtained a form that contestants on Beast Games were asked to agree to for a preliminary round and it includes a $500,000 penalty.

Beast Games contestants could be fined $500,000

The terms of the documents were for the preliminary round of the competition in Las Vegas, and state that contestants are prohibited from disclosing information about Beast Games.

If they reveal information before the final episode is out on February 13, 2025, they’d be liable to pay the producer and network $500,000.

Once the show finishes, any information disclosed would result in a $100,000 penalty.

Both fines are on a per-breach basis, so they could have to pay up more than once if they are found to violate the terms multiple times.

Entertainment lawyer Daniel J. Ain told Business Insider that while most of the terms were standard, the $500K fine threat was sizable, calling the documents a “contestant agreement on steroids.”

“The producers use every available tool to give them ultimate flexibility to make the show and protect themselves from liability,” he said.

YouTube: MrBeast Beast Games has a massive $100M budget.

Over 2,000 people took part in the Las Vegas portion of the show, designed to determine who would qualify for the official production round in Toronto.

MrBeast has claimed the Amazon show has an eye-watering $100M budget with $14M being spent building an entire city for the contestants.