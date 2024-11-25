Kylie Kelce starts ‘Not Gonna Lie’ podcast after fans beg her to make her own show

Kylie Kelce said she was “shocked” when she finally decided to start her own podcast. But after so many fans demanded more of her, she finally caved.

Kylie Kelce, wife of retired NFL star Jason Kelce, took to social media on Monday, November 25, to reveal that she’ll be starting a podcast.

In a teaser for her ‘Not Gonna Lie’ podcast, Kylie shared comments from fans who said they “need more Kylie.” After receiving so many requests to do so, she finally decided to give in.

Kylie said in the podcast’s trailer that she’ll be using swear words, and plans to even talk about how she drops the ‘f-word’ in front of her three, and soon to be four, children.

Instagram: kykelce Kylie Kelce with her husband Jason Kelce and their three children.

The expectant mother, who revealed on Friday, November 22, that she and Jason are expecting another daughter, will be dropping podcast episodes starting Thursday, December 5.

“If you really want to know what this show is all about, just know, I was this close to calling it, ‘F*ck Around and Find Out,’ and I still might do it — try me,” she said.

“Listen, I’m just as shocked as all of you that I’m starting a podcast. But, if everyone is going to be talking about me and my family, you might as well hear it from me.”

Kylie Kelce reveals content plan for ‘NGL’ podcast

Kylie added that she’ll be talking about her “brutally honest opinions” about motherhood, the biggest stories in sports and entertainment, social media trends, and why she refuses to stop cursing in front of her kids.

The podcast host said she’ll have “some incredible guests” with whom she joked about having “no business” talking with. Before her trailer ended, she added, “You guys said you wanted more Kylie, and to that, I say, ‘f*ck around and find out.’”

Fans of Kylie’s were elated to find out she’ll soon be hosting her own podcast. Following her announcement, many took to X to express their excitement.

“This will be my equivalent of those toxic alpha male podcasts, period,” wrote one.

“We won! She is amazing!” exclaimed another.

“This will be the most honest podcast, mark my words! Buckle up world,” said a third.

While Kylie prepares for her highly-anticipated podcast, other podcast hosts like Haliey Welch and Joe Rogan continue to thrive with their fans. On Welch’s show, she recently revealed the secret identity of her boyfriend, Pookie, while one of Rogan’s latest episodes about his belief in flying dragons went so viral that it was discussed on The View.