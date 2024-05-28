KSI responds to backlash for claiming he’s “more famous” than Kai Cenat & IShowSpeed

YouTube star KSI has responded to backlash after claiming he’s more famous than IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat.

In a YouTube video on May 24, the Prime co-founder reacted to fans debating whether new stars in the industry such as Kai Cenat or IShowSpeed have surpassed his level of fame.

While KSI explained he believes he is more “famous”, he admitted that the two streaming stars are currently more relevant than him. However, his initial reaction left a distaste for some fans, who slammed the YouTuber for not giving Kai or Speed their respected fair dues.

KSI responded to backlash with a post on X. “Ultimately who cares?” he wrote, adding a laughing emoji. “We’re all winning in life. I’ve never hated on the up and coming (unless they’re tw*ts).”

He continued: “I hope Kai and Speed and many other creators have all the success in the world. Entertain the masses, make your mistakes, learn from them and inspire the next generation, just like I have done. There’s enough pie for all of us.”

Associated Press KSI’s empire continues to grow at a rapid pace.

With a staggering 40 million subscribers across his two channels, KSI has long cemented his legacy as the UK’s biggest YouTuber. And, his business ventures over the years are just as remarkable.

The 30-year-old has put a massive dent in the hydration beverage market alongside Logan Paul with Prime, which was Walmart’s most-sold sports and hydration beverage in the first month of 2024.

Pioneering the influencer boxing scene, Misfits continues to put some of the biggest internet stars in the ring, frequently hosting action-packed cards.

On the other hand, Kai and Speed have made a name for themselves as two of the biggest streamers in the industry — with both constantly going viral for their wild antics.