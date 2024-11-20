Korean YouTuber who killed rival on stream claps and thanks judge for life sentence

A Korean YouTuber who stabbed his rival on stream bowed and clapped when a judge handed him a life sentence.

On May 9, 2024, YouTuber ‘Joddoltv,’ surnamed ‘Cho’ was attending a court hearing in Busan and was live streaming when his rival approached him from behind and started stabbing him.

Cho was found in a state of cardiac arrest and was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead while his YouTube rival, Hong, was apprehended by police two hours later.

Before his capture, Hong went live on his own YouTube channel to issue an apology to his subscribers who had supported him and explained why he had attacked Joddoltv.

“I couldn’t possibly forgive someone who tried to destroy other people’s happiness. I won’t make excuses. I will take responsibility for my actions,” he said.

YouTube/Joddoltv One of Joddoltv’s last streams had over 100k viewers before he was stabbed to death.

The two had been involved in a series of lawsuits against each other for alleged assaults and insults over the years.

On November 20, Hong was found guilty and sentenced to life for the “retaliatory murder.”

According to Korea JoongAng Daily, the 56-year-old stood up and bowed, thanking the judge for the verdict. He left the courtroom clapping.

“The defendant located the victim while watching his stream, and it took only 17 seconds to kill him,” the judge said. “Hong planned his crime by purchasing a 30-centimeter-long sashimi knife a day before the murder and borrowing a rental car for his post-crime flight.”

If Hong is ever released, he will be required to wear an electronic tracking device for 10 years.

Hong may not be the only content creator heading to court in Korea for his actions. Banned Kick streamer Johnny Somali is currently facing a laundry list of possible charges after he caused chaos in the country since arriving.

This isn’t the first time a YouTube feud has turned violent, either. Earlier this month, a Japanese YouTuber was charged with attempted murder after she allegedly stabbed her rival with scissors.

