Korean Special Forces YouTuber faces jail time for attacking Johnny Somali

A YouTuber who was part of the Korean special forces has been handed over to prosecutors for assaulting Johnny Somali.

Controversial streamer Johnny Somali, real name Ramsey Khalid Ismael, has become known throughout the content creator world for all the wrong reasons thanks to his troublesome globetrotting broadcasts.

After the American terrorized Japan and Israel, he set his sights on Korea, and wasted no time in causing havoc by kissing the Statue of Peace – a monument to victims of sexual slavery by Japanese troops during WW2.

However, Koreans weren’t willing to let Somali roam free without getting some payback. YouTuber Dalgeun Yu, a former Underwater Demolition Team/SEAL soldier, took matters into his own hands.

Johnny Somali/X Johnny Somali sparked backlash for his antics at the Comfort Women statue.

South Korean SEAL handed to prosecutors for assaulting Johnny Somali

In a clip that Dalgeun Yu posted to his own Instagram account, he punched Somali out cold, right in front of the police which earned him plenty of praise from netizens.

Somali allegedly had a “bounty” on his head, with about $770 being offered for information on his location.

The YouTuber later claimed he “did what I had to do as a Korean citizen,” and proceeded to ask supporters to donate in order to help with legal fees.

Unfortunately for him, the case against him is going forward. As reported by Korea JoongAng Daily, Dalgeun Yu was handed over to the Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors’ Office by police on November 28.

Johnny Somali, meanwhile, is facing his own mountain of legal issues. The streamer has already been charged with obstruction of business and will be going to trial in December.

Additionally, he faces a bunch of other charges including violating anti-terrorism laws, drug use, using AI to deepfake having a streamer girlfriend, and even broadcasting North Korean propaganda.

According to lawyer Legal Mindset, additional charges are scheduled to be filed by early December, so Somali could be looking at a long time in jail depending on how these court proceedings play out.

Ismael has remained confident that he’ll be able to return to the USA and avoid jail time, but, with so many potential charges looming, that’s looking less and less likely.