Kim Kardashian fans jump scared by Home Alone star in bizarre Santa Baby music video

Kim Kardashian gave us all a present of sorts, as the reality TV star dropped a surrealist Christmas-themed short film just in time for the holidays–and it might as well be a stealth sequel to a pair of Christmas classics.

December has long been a musical season for the celebrity. In December 2010, Kardashian released Jam (Turn It Up). The song has remained a one-shot single drop with no album following. Hype Williams directed a video for the track that was never officially released (though it was leaked six months later).

Kardashian finally released a music video intentionally (here described as a short film), involving a rendition of a classic Christmas song. Whatever you’re expecting, it’s different than that… and it just might ruin your annual Home Alone holiday watch.

The follow-up to Home Alone 2 that no one’s been waiting for

The short film (song produced by Travis Barker, film directed by Nadia Lee Cohen and Charlie Denis) sees Kardashian adorned in a blonde wig and crawling around the aftermath of a late-night surreal party. It’s shot in a retro camcorder style, complete with digital glitching and Kardashian’s rendition of “Santa Baby” playing in the background.

The film showed elves eating on countertops, models playing twister, someone dressed as Jesus, men roughhousing in mullets, and an American flag bikini-adorned woman in a fish tank. There’s even a camera slide over to a room at the end of the hallway where two men are involved with someone in a reindeer costume (perhaps a reference to the mysterious scene from The Shining).

It’s all Christmas chaos, and we discover at the end that the man filming the whole scene is none other than Macaulay Culkin in a dingy Santa suit. It’s unclear if he’s playing himself, grown-up Kevin McCallister of Home Alone fame, or another character entirely (Santa?), but the absurdist video surely offers a number of interpretations.

Kardashian hasn’t clarified if she intends to release the track or follow up with any particular project in mind, but it’s a fine way to celebrate one of the oddest Christmas singles yet released.

