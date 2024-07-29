Kevin Hart stuns with surprise 2024 AMP Cypher appearance & Cantonese rap

Kevin Hart dropped a surprisingly “hard” verse during a guest appearance in the 2024 AMP Cypher, complete with a left-field Cantonese segment.

Kevin Hart and Kai Cenat have become one of the most unlikely duos in streaming as the comedian superstar has made numerous appearances on Kai’s broadcasts, all to much fanfare.

Together the pair have broken viewership and subscriber records, created iconic moments via spontaneous calls with LeBron James, and revived a meme Kai Cenat probably would have preferred to stay dead.

Now they’ve collaborated once again, though this time off stream in a bigger piece of YouTube content, as Kevin Hart made a surprise guest appearance on AMP’s yearly cypher with a surprise verse.

Introduced as “Chocolate Droppa aka Droppa aka Real Rap Raw”, the comedian started by referencing Kendrick Lamar’s disses at Drake – in particular, ‘Not Like Us’ and his ‘Like That’ verse.

Aside from the regular braggadocio bars you’d expect from a cypher freestyle, Kevin hit viewers with one of the most absurd left hooks by rapping in Cantonese. Yes, you read that right, Kevin Hart started rapping in Cantonese.

Perhaps this was done in reference to Kai’s friend, Ray, who is Taiwanese and will likely understand what’s being said. Kevin ended his Cantonese bars by stating, “That’s different languages b***h I got it all it in my bag.”

“Kevin rapping as if it’s still the 90s,” a commenter said on Kevin’s cypher. Another wrote, “Bro Kevin Hart got that old-school rap.”

Others couldn’t help but point out Kevin’s Kendrick references, with one person writing, “Bro thought he was Kendrick Lamar with that ‘sometimes you gotta pop out and show n*****’ line.”

Kevin’s cypher would go on to end with him dissing AMP, taking his microphone, walking out of the area, and threatening to do another freestyle.