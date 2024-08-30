Kai Cenat shocked IShowSpeed left off top influencer list that he won

Twitch star Kai Cenat has hit out at Rolling Stone for not having IShowSpeed in their Top 25 most influential social media influencers & creators of 2024, despite having other streamers.

Over the last few years, IShowSpeed has become one of the biggest names on the internet. The 19-year-old initially went viral for his love of Cristiano Ronaldo, and has even managed to link up with the footballing legend since then.

He’s also been a regular on Kai Cenat’s streams too, with the pair playing games like Chained Together and Minecraft in massive broadcasts. The Twitch star has even urged the platform to get Speed back from YouTube after his earlier bans from the Amazon-owned outlet.

The AMP star has also been fighting Speed’s corner when it comes to awards recognition. The 19-year-old was left off Rolling Stone’s list of most influential social media influencers & creators for 2024, and Kai wasn’t happy.

He brought it up during his August 29 stream, questioning some of the names that had gotten recognition ahead of his friend. “No shade, no disrespect to nobody, ok? But how is it that my boy is not on this list,” he said before shouting out the likes of RCDWorld and Druski, who had made it.

“My boy got motion, you feel what I’m saying? It’s just crazy how he didn’t even make it, period.”

Kai himself was named as the number one influencer on the chart. He was also joined by Duke Dennis in the top five, giving Duke a shoutout as well.

While Kai might be annoyed that Speed didn’t make the list, he isn’t the sole streamer on there. He, Hasan Piker, and Pokimane are Twitch’s representatives. Kai and Hasan have also been on the list in back-to-back years.

Speed may have had a massive 2024 – going viral on a handful of occasions – but it looks like he’ll have to try and outdo himself for next year.