Kai Cenat praises IShowSpeed’s YouTube dominance with one big reason

Kai Cenat has praised IShowSpeed for dominating on YouTube given how “hard” it is to grow and succeed on YouTube versus Twitch.

When it comes to creating new stars in the streaming world, you can bank on Twitch to propel a few faces forward. However, over the last few years, YouTube has also provided a new star in the form of IShowSpeed.

The streamer, who was banned off Twitch, has been the one dominating YouTube and outpacing every other streamer on the platform. There has, at times, been talk of him potentially returning to Twitch given he’s been unbanned or even moving to KICK, but as of now, Speed is still on the Google-owned platform.

His success has garnered plenty of recognition from other streamers, but especially from Kai Cenat, who Speed has a close relationship with.

Kai Cenat shouts out IShowSpeed’s YouTube success

During his appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s ‘Club Shay Shay’ podcast, Kai took the opportunity to show more love to Speed.

“It’s so hard to build on YouTube. In my opinion, Speed is the only one I can see… that’s his whole playground, YouTube is his playground,” the AMP star said.

Kai noted there are “a lot” of successful streamers on YouTube, but Speed is the one pushing forward and growing in a massive way.

It’s no surprise that Kai has shown Speed some more love. The AMP star has routinely shouted his friend out as one of the best streamers around, putting him in his big three of current streamers.

What is most impressive about Speed’s success is that he has much shorter streams than some of his rivals. Back in May, he streamed for under half the time as the next closest channels – Dr Disrespect and TimTheTatman – and had almost double the viewers.

Speed has promised some wild streams in 2025, including a lengthy trip to Africa, so don’t be shocked if he spikes in popularity again.