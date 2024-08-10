Kai Cenat forced to pull fan out of his car after being swarmed in Paris

Kai Cenat was having trouble getting through the crowd surrounding him in Paris, resulting in a fan sneaking into his vehicle. Kai dragged him out, only to have the car door slammed on his ankle as he tried to escape.

As Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed’s tours across Europe have shown, getting famous streamers through crowded cities unscathed is a tall order.

IShowSpeed vowed never to return to Norway after a negative experience being swarmed by fans there. Kai Cenat had a similarly hectic moment when trying to get back into his vehicle during a stream in Paris.

A fan snuck into his car, and Kai Cenat tried to pull him out of the vehicle as the crowd closed in. Eventually, a mix of Kai pulling his shirt and screaming at him to leave got him out.

However, someone closed the door on his ankle during the struggle, hurting him. Fortunately, it seems that Kai wasn’t seriously injured by this and was up and walking around by the end of the stream.

Some other angles show Kai trying to pull the fan out of the car, forcing him out before driving to safety.

However, he didn’t scream at any of his fans besides the one who snuck into the vehicle, with him pleading that they stay safe as he drove away.

This isn’t the first time one of Kai Cenat’s fans has gone out of their way to invade his personal space, either. During his 2024 4th of July stream, someone went as far as sneaking onto his property and claimed to be friends with Fanum.

The Paris livestream follows a series of streams in New York City, ones that saw Kai Cenat kicked out of the penthouse AMP bought and streaming from a U-Haul on the side of the road.