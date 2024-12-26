John Cena’s final WrestleMania match could be Logan Paul but not everyone is onboard

John Cena’s final WrestleMania match is rumored to be against Logan Paul, but reports claim not everyone at WWE is keen on the idea.

2025 will be John Cena’s last year inside the squared circle. As the ‘You Can’t See Me’ man himself announced in 2024, his in-ring career is coming to a close, but he’s not going out on a whimper.

One last hurrah is in order for WWE’s biggest star, as Cena is set to appear across dozens of shows, effectively working a full-time schedule throughout 2025 to wrap things up. Of course, with the retirement of one of the biggest icons in pro wrestling history comes plenty of speculation as to who he might face.

One last match with his greatest rival Randy Orton? A throwback feud with CM Punk? Perhaps a few new faces in the mix like Bron Breaker and Gunther? Only time will tell what fans are in store for, but one name appears to be topping the list over all else for Cena’s final WrestleMania appearance: Logan Paul.

Logan Paul rumored to face John Cena at WrestleMania

Outside of the very last match of his career, much of the speculation has centered on Cena’s final match at the biggest show of them all, WrestleMania. Unquestionably the biggest event on the calendar each year, WrestleMania has the brightest spotlight of all, but who’s getting to share the ring with Cena in his final outing?

Reports from WrestleVotes indicate social media sensation Logan Paul is being eyed for the all-important spot. However, not everyone at WWE is thrilled by the idea.

“Rumors of Logan Paul vs. John Cena at WrestleMania have, at the very least, been discussed,” the report claims. Though “the idea has been met with resounding disapproval from several within creative.

“The general feeling is that [Logan Paul] shouldn’t be Cena’s final WrestleMania match.”

YouTube: IMPAULSIVE Logan Paul could be John Cena’s final WrestleMania opponent, if everyone gets onboard internally at WWE.

With dozens of popular superstars across Raw, SmackDown, and even NXT, there are plenty of options for Cena’s final Mania opponent. Should the Logan Paul idea be scrapped, WWE has no shortage of potential bangers in the making.

WrestleMania 41 will be Cena’s last, emanating from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas over April 19-20, 2025.