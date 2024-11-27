Joe Rogan fans divided after Anthony Jeselnik roasts them in new Netflix special

Fans of Joe Rogan debated if comedian Anthony Jeselnik calling them “losers” was worth a laugh or not.

Joe Rogan is known for his unique theories and hosting guests with their own wild takes on his podcast. Though some oppose his views, the JRE show has continued to thrive as the number one podcast on Spotify.

While millions of fans anticipate hearing Rogan’s ideas, stand-up comedian Anthony Jeselnik thinks anyone who listens to the podcast host is a “loser.”

Article continues after ad

On Netflix’s stand-up comedy show, Bones and All, Jeselnik celebrated his 20 years in the industry. In doing so, he roasted Rogan’s fans.

“Do not get me wrong, I like Joe. Joe’s my friend, Joe’s a good guy,” the comedian said. “But if you listen to his podcast, you’re a f*cking loser.”

Joe Rogan fans react to Anthony Jeselnik’s Netflix special

Fans of Rogan who heard the Netflix special were divided, taking to X to discuss their opinions.

Article continues after ad

“Punchline sells it if you listen,” admitted one.

Article continues after ad

“I’m so glad to be in the world’s biggest loser community,” someone sarcastically wrote.

“This guy watches CNN and The View instead,” a fourth quipped.

Not everyone was a fan of the bit, though.

“The problem with the joke is that it works smoother without insulting Rogan fans. He allowed fat on the bit for a political statement. So… It’s him being political instead of just doing comedy,” one argued.

“Damn, this guy used to be funny,” another mocked.

Article continues after ad

During his comedy show, Jeselnik went on to explain how his brother-in-law is Rogan’s biggest fan because he’s also a conspiracy theorist. As he got to the joke of it all, he said his brother-in-law refuses to be an organ donor because he thinks if he gets into an accident, paramedics wouldn’t save him in hopes of using his organs for someone else.

Article continues after ad

While Rogan hasn’t publicly spoken about believing the same theory about organ donation, his other theories aren’t far off from being just as controversial. Just recently, he admitted he believes in flying dragons. His theory went so viral that The View slammed him and his “really bad information.”