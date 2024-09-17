JiDion says he’s “on the FBI’s radar” after meeting second Trump shooting suspect in YouTube video

Popular YouTuber JiDion claims that he’s likely on the FBI’s radar after it was discovered that he’d interacted with the September 15 Trump shooting suspect in one of his older videos.

In December 2023, JiDion uploaded a YouTube video where he pranked students and professors at Harvard University.

While he was walking across campus, the influencer ran into a man seemingly protesting the war in Ukraine who claimed he was “looking for revolutionaries” to “take this whole system down.”

Article continues after ad

(Topic begins at 4:42)

That man would later turn out to be Ryan Routh, the suspect behind a reported assassination attempt on the life of former US President Donald Trump on September 15 at the politician’s golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Two days after the attempt, JiDion uploaded another video discussing the fallout after this information was discovered by netizens, saying he was approached by multiple news outlets to speak on the subject.

Article continues after ad

However, that wasn’t the “craziest” thing about the whole ordeal. JiDion claimed that he’s likely on the FBI’s radar now, noting that the investigative bureau will likely have to watch his video to build a profile on the suspect.

Article continues after ad

“The FBI is gonna be watching me,” the YouTuber laughed. “That’s the funniest thing about all of this. The FBI is gonna have to watch me to learn about this dude, so I am officially on the FBI’s radar.”

“Not gonna lie — with some of the stuff I’ve done, especially the videos you haven’t seen, I’ve probably been on their radar,” he joked. “But still. It’s crazy.”

(Topic begins at 1:45)

Article continues after ad

The suspect was detained by police in a neighboring county after he fled the scene. He now faces two federal charges: possessing a firearm as a felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Article continues after ad

This isn’t the first time a YouTuber has been in the news regarding assassination attempts against Trump.

After the 2024 Presidential candidate appeared on Logan Paul’s IMPAULSIVE podcast in June 2024, the WWE wrestler claimed Trump refused to sell the hat he was wearing during the first attempt on his life on July 13.