JiDion helps police catch runaway suspect after he falls through the ceiling

JiDion was in the right place at the right moment when he helped the police find and arrest a runaway suspect.

YouTuber JiDion was on Instagram Live when he helped the police catch an alleged predator. As the influencer was sitting in a waiting area of an establishment, authorities rolled in to find the suspect.

JiDion happened to notice several details, leading the cops to make their arrest. His first tip to the authorities, who were standing around looking for evidence of the suspect’s whereabouts, was the broken ceiling.

“Wait, wait, that panel right there is a little broke. Right there, officers look! You see that panel hanging down?” The YouTuber expressed as he pointed to the ceiling.

The cops rushed to the area he directed them to, leading the police to tell those inside to evacuate. “Everybody get out,” an officer urged.

Suspect handcuffed after falling through ceiling

Not soon after, the suspect fell through the ceiling, landing himself in hot water with the police as he was unable to get away.

“He fell! He’s in there! He’s in that room!” JiDion yelled to the cops as at least six officers ran to apprehend the perpetrator.

JiDion, shocked by what had just occurred, asked his friend Eric to “get some shots” of the crime scene where the suspect had fallen through the ceiling.

Though he apologized to the cops for interfering with their manhunt, JiDion continued to film the arrest.

He and Eric went into the bathroom where the alleged predator fell. The YouTuber’s footage showed panels from the ceiling spread across the floor.

After the clip circulated on the internet, JiDion fans commended him for leading the police to the right information.

“JiDion is a real one for that,” said one on X.

“JiDion caught up at the right moment,” wrote another.

In the previous months, the YouTuber, who has over 8M subscribers, gained millions of views for his ‘to catch a predator’ videos. JiDion claims he’s a part-time “hunter” of suspects looking to meet with underage children.

His YouTube videos capture him and his team baiting and catching predators by pretending to be a teenager online before meeting in public.