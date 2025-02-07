Japanese YouTuber builds playing card launcher that slices cucumbers in half

A Japanese YouTuber is going viral for creating a gun that launches playing cards with such pinpoint accuracy, they can cut cucumbers in half.

Using playing cards as a weapon is typically something reserved for superheroes and villains, but a YouTuber has taken the idea to the next level by building a card launcher.

On February 4, Japanese YouTuber Totsuka Toys shared a video revealing that they saw their colleagues throwing cards at a target, but when they tried themselves, they couldn’t hit it.

So, instead of getting better, the YouTuber took it upon themselves to make a launcher that can do it for them without any need for practice. The result? One of the coolest “weapons” ever made.

YouTuber’s insane playing card launcher goes viral

After some experimentation and settling on a design, Totsuka Toys calculated how they could make the cards launch with precision and get the most accurate shots.

By aiming down sights with the launcher, the YouTuber was able to knock over Coke cans with the card projectiles before trying it out on a cucumber.

Sure enough, the cards cut into the fruit, which Totsuka Toys explained, was because the card changed direction during flight.

After trying again and firing the card at an angle, it was able to slice the cucumber completely in half.

“Perfect. It’s cut into beautiful chunks,” they said.

Footage of the launcher in action blew up on X, being viewed over 21M times where fans expressed how impressed they were and how much they’d like to buy a similar project.

Luckily, Totsuka Toys sells the data for folks at home to 3D print their own, as well as instructions for what’s needed to assemble.

This isn’t the first time a YouTuber’s 3D-printed creation has gone viral. In 2023, Ivan Miranda built a life-size clone of himself using a gigantic 3D printer.