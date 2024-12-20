Jake Paul teases 2025 boxing fight and fans convinced they’ve figured it out

Jake Paul has teased a “big” boxing announcement coming in the new year, and fans are already convinced his promoters have revealed what it is.

Before Jake Paul even stepped into the ring with Mike Tyson, PFL CEO Peter Murray said it was going to be his “finishing up” point with boxing. The ‘Problem Child’ wouldn’t be retiring, but instead, focusing on MMA instead.

Since then, and since beating Tyson, the YouTuber-turned-boxer has had a raft of fight offers. A number of current boxing champions have offered to face him, as have a handful of legendary fighters as well.

Jake hasn’t yet said what he’ll be doing, but has started teasing a “big announcement” for boxing coming in the new year.

Jake Paul fans convinced KSI fight is finally next

The YouTuber-turned-boxer tweeted that out on December 19, sparking plenty of interest from fans.

While many joked that he’d be fighting another older fighter, it was a post from Most Valuable Promotions – his fight promotion brand – that sparked further intrigue.

“If Jake Paul vs KSI at 185lbs can only happen when Jake Paul receives $100M… Who wins at that weight?” they asked, leading fans to believe that the long-awaited superfight is finally coming.

“Make it happen, OMG,” one fan replied. “I have a feeling something is going on behind the scenes… there’s a lot a smoke around this fight and usually when there’s smoke there is fire,” another added.

“190 is the most fair weight for both men,” commented another.

MVP’s follow-up post, which quoted Jake’s manager, Nakisa Bidarian, only added to that fire. “It’s 100% Jake’s decision on who he fights, at what weight, and when,” he said.

At this point, a fight involving Jake has not been announced. There is every chance that he’s signed another fighter to his MVP brand and their debut will be his big announcement in January.

We’ll just have to wait and see.