Jake Paul slams “dumbass” Tommy Fury over breakup with Molly Mae

Jake Paul isn’t mincing words about rival boxer Tommy Fury’s breakup with Molly Mae Hague, calling the Love Island alum a “dumbass” for allegedly “cheating” on his betrothed.

On August 14, influencer Molly Mae announced her shocking split from fiance Tommy Fury in an emotional Instagram post, saying she was “extremely upset” by this turn of events.

However, some fans weren’t surprised about their breakup, as Mae claimed she’d been “solo parenting” for over a week due to her beau’s busy schedule in a vlog a year prior.

Article continues after ad

Instagram: mollymae

Fury has been dragged through the proverbial mud on social media, with many viewers slamming the boxer for “fumbling” things with Molly — and now, Jake Paul is weighing in on the situation.

Paul was asked about his thoughts on Fury in an August interview, where he wasted no time browbeating his rival over his breakup.

“You literally have the opportunity to fight on the biggest stage on the biggest platform and now he got caught cheating, got divorced and is a single father,” Jake said. “His value keeps on going down. He’s gonna need extra money, so the price and offers on our end will keep going down.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I definitely feel bad for him, but it’s just like, you’re also a dumbass,” he continued, before joking

about bringing Molly Mae in to help promote W, his men’s fragrance and hygiene brand.

Jake’s beef with Fury is nothing new. The two boxers have been at each other’s throats for years and finally faced off in the ring in February 2023.

At the time of writing, Fury has given Paul his only loss — and although Jake initially wanted to face off with him for a rematch that would be live-streamed on Netflix, Fury ended up refusing the offer.

Article continues after ad

Now, Jake is set to touch gloves with none other than boxing legend Mike Tyson on the streaming platform come November 2024… something he feels that Fury missed out on.

For now, Fury has remained silent on social media regarding his split from Molly Mae as commenters demand a response from him.