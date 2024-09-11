Jake Paul shows off upgrades to $20m Puerto Rico mansion dubbed the “Taj MaPaul”

Jake Paul has shown off his $20M mansion in Puerto Rico, which he calls the “Taj MaPaul,” after spending $2 million on upgrades.

Although he started on Vine alongside older brother Logan Paul, Jake eventually made the switch over to YouTube where he continued to amass millions of fans throughout the next decade.

Jake Paul’s YouTube uploads aren’t nearly as common as they once were due to the influencer’s trek into professional boxing, but 2024 has seen him slowly return to his channel with a variety of vlog-style videos.

On September 10, he uploaded a video showing off his $20,000,000 house in Puerto Rico that he calls the “Taj MaPaul” after spending over $2 million in upgrades.

Paul showed off his garage to start the tour, which features a “garden wall” which he says is the first ever done. They redid the floor too, which features the YouTuber’s “Problem Child” moniker in front of his two bright yellow Ferraris.

Of course, the garage isn’t the only improvement he’s made since first purchasing the home. Just outside his front door is a koi pond full of fish he imported from Japan. Jake also pointed out a welcome mat lying at the front door that features the “Taj MaPaul” name.

Throughout the rest of the home, you’ll find massive crystals, statues, and artwork from a variety of artists from around the world. He also opened up the house quite a bit by removing walls of glass and shelves.

Around his massive in-ground pool, the YouTube star added a matching hot tub and lounge area, where he and his friends can hang out.

Among those who can enjoy the new lounge area is Jake’s older brother Logan Paul, who has lived right beside him since moving to the island in 2023 – right before Jake.

They both sold their previous homes in California before making the move, with Logan’s purchased by rapper Machine Gun Kelly, who has since revealed that he has a “rat infestation” on the $7.5M property.