Jake Paul reveals girlfriend Jutta Leerdam is “the one” during talk about baby plans

Jake Paul shared that his girlfriend, Jutta Leerdam, is “the one” as he opened up about their future plans, including starting a family.

On January 28, Jake Paul appeared on the ‘RING CHAMPS with Ak & Barak’ podcast, discussing a range of topics, including his upbringing, the impact of social media on younger generations, his plans for retirement, and more.

Among the subjects covered, the YouTuber-turned-boxer was asked about his girlfriend, Jutta Leerdam, who recently secured her third European sprint title in speed skating on January 11. Paul expressed his pride in her achievements and shared his future plans of starting a family with her.

“Yeah, she just won the European Championships and the National Championship. She’s a beast, she’s amazing, super athlete,” he said. “I want kids for sure. That’s my main goal in life – to just have a ranch and raise my children there.”

(Segment begins 10:55)

The 28-year-old was then asked if he planned to have kids soon. He responded, “I mean, she still has her sport to conquer, so whenever she’s done sporting is when we’ll get to babies.”

When questioned if he believed Leerdam was “the one for sure,” Paul didn’t hesitate, saying, “Yeah for sure. She’s an amazing woman, and she’s like no other. They don’t make girls like her these days, she does it all. We’re just best friends, laughing and always having a blast with each other.”

The couple has been together since 2023. Paul shared that they first connected through Instagram, where he invited the professional Dutch speed skater to appear on his podcast on April 27, 2023. After her guest appearance, the two made their relationship official.

While the influencer-boxer is waiting for his girlfriend to retire before starting a family, his brother Logan welcomed his first child with fiancée Nina Agdal in September 2024.

In other news, the Paul brothers have announced their new reality TV show, Paul American, premiering on March 27. The series promises an intimate look at their lives, careers, and relationships.