Jake Paul gifts himself $175K Maybach & matching private jet

Professional boxer and YouTube influencer Jake Paul revealed he bought his first private jet and a Maybach SUV to match it.

Jake Paul ended 2024 with a monumental win over the legendary Mike Tyson during their heavyweight boxing match in November of that year.

Paul, being one of the biggest YouTubers on social media, and Tyson, one of the most respected names in boxing, held so much star power that their match broke the record for the most-streamed sporting event in history with 65M concurrent streams.

While Tyson agreed to face Paul for $20M after not having fought since his loss in 2005 against Kevin McBride, Paul, on the other hand, reportedly made $40M from the bout.

To celebrate his success, the YouTuber-turned-professional-boxer basked in the glory of achieving his manifestation to fight Tyson.

Now, Paul is taking his payout to the next level. On February 12, he revealed he bought himself a $175K Maybach SUV.

Not only that, but he also purchased a luxurious private jet to match his new whip. “Bought my first jet. Went global ‘cause I’m global. Silly me,” he captioned an Instagram post of his new rides.

Jake Paul buys Maybach SUV and private jet in same color

Both Paul’s Maybach SUV and private jet are light grey in color. During his video where he shared his new purchases, the boxer could be seen dancing on an airport’s runway in front of the vehicle and jet.

He included the song ‘Paper Planes’ by M.I.A. to his post with the chorus’ lyrics: “I fly like paper, get high like planes.”

Paul also posted to his IG story of himself enjoying hot towels and watching ESPN while he was mid-air on his new jet.

Fans of Paul were supportive of his rather expensive acquisitions, saying he should buy a yacht next after this “massive accomplishment.”

As for what’s next for Paul, he was supposed to face Canelo Álvarez, but the super-middleweight champion pulled out of their agreement last minute.

As Paul searches to secure his next opponent, his and his family’s new reality TV show, Paul American, will be making its debut on Max on March 27.