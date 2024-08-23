Jake Paul bets $25K he can beat IShowSpeed in 40-yard dash

Jake Paul has agreed to a $25K bet after claiming he could beat IShowSpeed in a 40-yard dash.

During the August 22, 2024, episode of BS with Jake Paul, guests Michael Rubin and Gary Vee called out Paul after he claimed he could outrun YouTuber IShowSpeed.

“I want to race Speed…in a forty-yard dash, I beat Speed”, professed Paul after having already dismissed the idea of himself and Speed competing against each other in the boxing ring.

However, rather than simply agreeing with Paul’s assertion, Rubi and Vee did not hesitate to air their doubts. The two were so confident that Paul would lose that they agreed to put $25,000 on the line.

“Speed, this is the call out,” shouted Jake before shaking hands with his two guests. When returning to his seat, Paul quipped, “He’s not that fast,” much to the amusement of others in the room.

Topic starts at 51:30

When later asked to set a date and time for the race, Paul simply replied, “Whenever he’s ready, fly him out.”

Influencer boxers often compare themselves to each other on streams or podcasts, the likes of Jake Paul, KSI, and IShowSpeed, and they often theorize who has the best physique.

In addition, IShowSpeed is no stranger to a bit of competition while on stream; the YouTuber previously caught his fans completely by surprise after he competed in the Gloucestershire Cheese Rolling 2024 competition.

Speed also just recently agreed to race against a 2024 Paris Olympic runner after being called out online.

Of course, Jake Paul’s competitive streak is one audiences have become all too familiar with after he decided to take his boxing career more seriously. His next match against the legendary Mike Tyson.

At the time of writing, Speed has yet to respond to Paul’s call out, and it is unclear when or where this race will occur.

However, we’ll be sure to update you if there are any new developments.