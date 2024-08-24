JaidenAnimations distances herself from MrBeast despite winning $1 million challenge

JaidenAnimations, the YouTuber who won MrBeast’s $1 million content creator challenge, has since distanced herself from him despite winning the money. She does, however, still plan to use it.

MrBeast’s $1 million challenge was meant to give whichever YouTuber who won a million to use however they’d like, as long as the winner gave it away in a way that supported their subscribers.

And, while Jaiden still plans to use her winnings to help her subscribers, she made a statement regarding her connection with MrBeast and made her frustration clear.

“I love being an animation channel having to take 2 months to work on a video for the topic to become vastly soured within those 2 months, so awesome!” she said.

Additionally, there’s a disclaimer on the YouTube video itself. Though the controversy isn’t mentioned in the actual video, it is both in the description and comments. Her message there reads as follows:

“Disclaimer, this video was written/started production on June 6th, 2024. I’m not associated with the production/ethics of any Mr. Beast videos, I’m just here to tell my cube story and animation unfortunately takes a long time : ) Thank you!”

The MrBeast controversy didn’t heat up until July 21, a month and a half after Jaiden started production on her video about the topic.

Jaiden revealed that she and the other five contestants agreed to split the money, with the winner getting the lion’s share of the million and the other four getting $100k each.

Amixem later decided to let Jaiden keep his share, meaning she got $700k while Nick DiGiovanni, Ludwig, and Alexandra Botez walked with $100k to give to their subs. It isn’t yet known what they plan to do with their share of the money.

As for Jaiden’s $700k, she plans to send as many people as possible to art school so they can pursue their own careers in animation or other parts of the industry.

MrBeast has yet to respond to the allegations at the time of writing, though people who have spoken with him since claim he plans to put out a response once all accusations against him are out in the wild.