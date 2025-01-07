IShowSpeed’s shower routine before fame leaves viewers confused

Streaming star IShowSpeed has sparked a humorous debate among his fans after revealing how he used to shower in his childhood home before reaching internet fame.

IShowSpeed is one of the net’s top entertainers — but before he was a household name, he lived in a modest home with his family, which he says only had one shower.

In a January 2025 broadcast during his Red Dead Redemption 2 marathon, Speed showed off how he used to get clean when the shower was taken by his little brother, explaining that he’d use the sink to take a bath.

IShowSpeed’s pre-fame shower routine puzzles fans

“I’mma show y’all how, when I was a kid, how I used to take showers, ’cause we only had one bath,” he said. “In my family, we only had one shower.

“What we used to do, me and my siblings, was that if Jamal was in the shower, I used to wash up at the sink.”

(Topic begins at 5:33:03)

While Speed’s humble origins left some fans even more appreciative of his current status as a YouTube star, many others were confused why the streamer didn’t simply wait for his brother to finish in the shower before hopping in, himself.

Still others pointed out that plenty of families live in single-bathroom homes, with one writing: “I’m pretty sure the average person is living in a house with 1 shower.”

“Bro could just wait,” another said.

“Many households only have one bathroom lmao,” yet another commented.

However, others noted that, if Speed had waited to shower, all the cold water might have been taken up by the time he got a turn. “We just waited and took turns,” a fan said. “I’d be the last one left and took cold showers.”

Speed has come a long way since his childhood, winning Streamer of the Year at the 2024 Streamer Awards and even purchasing a $10 million mansion in 2023.

The house boasts a wine cellar, a home gym, and even an in-ground pool — a fitting achievement for a streamer who has even bigger plans for 2025 after dominating the internet with his viral tours around the globe.