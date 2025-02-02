IShowSpeed vows WWE return after getting clobbered in Royal Rumble

IShowSpeed has called out a number of WWE superstars for next years Royal Rumble following his appearance in the match this year.

During Speeds YouTube live stream on February 1 at the Royal Rumble, the streamer was in the backstage area talking to Stephanie McMahon when one of the planned Rumble entrants was attacked.

The streamer was then called out on the spot by Triple H to be a replacement entrant, leading to Speed entering the match.

His time in the Rumble was short lived, lasting only 56 seconds before getting eliminated. Despite the little bit of time he was in the match, Speed still made an impact, getting an elimination of his own before taking a spear that has since gone viral.

After getting eliminated, Speed was driven to the backstage area on a golf cart, and later posted a picture on Twitter of him with a neck brace and crutches.

IShowSpeed intends to return to WWE following Royal Rumble appearance

In an interview posted to the official WWE Twitter account, the streamer was asked how he thinks he fared considering all the odds stacked against him.

“If I had more time, I promise you I could do way more than y’all think I would,” he said. Next Royal Rumble I’m calling out everybody. Roman Reigns, Mark Henry, Rey Mysterio, Dom, it don’t matter who you are. I’m getting all of y’all.”

When asked what hurt worse between the spear he took in the Rumble match and the RKO he received at last years WrestleMania, Speed claimed that they both hurt equally.

“You just asked me does it hurt or does it hurt? They both hurt. I can’t even walk, that’s pretty much it,” he said.

The Royal Rumble isn’t the only sporting event that Speed will be competing in during the month of February. On February 8, the streamer will face Kai Cenat in a Super Bowl flag football game.