IShowSpeed under investigation after streams allegedly violate New Zealand visa laws

YouTuber IShowSpeed is under investigation for streaming in New Zealand without a work visa.

IShowSpeed has been traveling across the globe throughout 2024, and his latest trip has seen him go down under to both Australia and New Zealand.

The content creator’s travels are already making waves, thanks to some wild viral clips where he got into the cage with UFC star Dan Hooker and “easily” defeated an Australian Football player in a $10k race.

However, the New Zealand leg of his tour has sparked controversy after officials determined he didn’t have the proper visa to work in the country – and that also affects streaming.

IShowSpeed risked deportation over New Zealand visa violation

According to 1News, Immigration New Zealand general manager risk and border Richard Owen was able to determine that Speed had entered the country with a visitor visa.

The problem is that monetizing a stream is in violation of these visa laws, so if he’s making any money through his content, he could be in trouble.

“In assessing this case, we will follow our standard compliance procedures,” Owen said.

Immigration adviser Ankur Sabharwal also weighed in on the situation, explaining that Speed would need to apply for a work visa the next time he travels to the country. That said, the officials will need to decide what to do about him in this case.

“If they feel that he’s breaching his visa conditions by working in this country while he holds a visitor visa, which doesn’t allow work, then they could simply serve him a deportation liability notice,” he noted.

“When someone’s breaching their visa conditions, INZ has the choice to decide whether they want to investigate it further, or [if] they just simply want to serve them a deportation liability notice.”

Luckily for Speed, he seems to be leaving New Zealand at the right time, as he’s slated to fly out of the country on Wednesday, November 27.

That said, the fact that Speed’s trip was close to being upended should serve as a warning for any globetrotting streamer to secure the correct visa before entering a foreign country.