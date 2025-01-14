IShowSpeed tricks girls into thinking he’s Marcus Rashford to get their numbers

Legendary YouTube streamer IShowSpeed is visiting Guatemala as part of his South American tour and wasted no time in getting to know fellow tourists, albeit by pretending to be someone else.

IShowSpeed captivated audiences across the globe in 2024 by traveling to South East Asia, Europe, and Australia and he’s kicking off 2025 with a bang by touring South America.

On January 14, Speed was in Guatemala, and as he stood in line trying to get some juice, a couple of women began talking to him, wondering why he was so famous and had an entourage.

“Are you a football player?” one of the girls asked

Not one to shy away from trolling, Speed decided to run with their theory and even pretended to be Manchester United star Marcus Rashford.

IShowSpeed tricks Guatemalan girls into believing he’s ManU star

“I’m a football player,” Speed replied. “Manchester United.”

This instantly stunned by two starstruck girls who quickly tried to take a selfie with the YouTuber. “What’s your name?” one inquired.

“Marcus. Marcus Rashford,” Speed grinned and remained in character. “We just went against Mohamed Salah. We won, though.”

Speed then upped the ante with his trickery, inviting the two girls to come to one of “his games” and asked them to put their numbers into his phone.

“You guys will have free box seats to Manchester United. We’ll play for your flights and hotels,” Speed continued.

Eventually, the streamer confessed it was “all lies” before finally being able to try some of the juice he stood in line for to begin with.

“I trolled them so hard,” Speed laughed as he checked his phone for the girls’ numbers.

We’re still very early days into Speed’s tour with the YouTuber still planning to visit Argentina, Ecuador, Chile, Uruguay, Peru, Panama, and Paraguay.

If this is a sign of things to come, get ready for even more wild shenanigans in the days ahead as Speed makes his way across South America.