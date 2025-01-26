IShowSpeed to stream with John Cena and others at WWE Royal Rumble

IShowSpeed has accepted an invitation from Triple H to stream backstage at the WWE Royal Rumble on Saturday, February 1.

IShowSpeed has been traveling all around the world the last couple weeks, but he will be returning to America next Saturday for a stream that will be the first of its kind.

During his YouTube stream today in Uruguay, Speed received a FaceTime call from former WWE wrestler and current WWE Chief Content Officer, Triple H.

Article continues after ad

“I wanted to give you a call I wanted to see if you want to come out to the Rumble next week,” Triple H said to Speed. “Can I stream?” the content creator asked.

“Oh yea you can stream. Look, you can have access backstage you can come talk to all the superstars…hell I’ll even let you come to Gorilla position and sit with me and you can stream up there if you want,” Triple H responded.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In WWE, the Gorilla position is the backstage area where the show is directed. It is staged just behind the curtain where wrestlers come out to the ring.

IShowSpeed to stream with John Cena and other WWE Superstars at Royal Rumble

Speed looked to already be sold on Triple H’s invitation, but he still had one big question to ask.

“Even John Cena too?!” said the 20-year-old, asking if he would be able to stream with Cena at the event.

“If you can see him, you can stream him,” the wrestler responded. “Oh my God Triple H! Imma be there!” Speed exclaimed.

Article continues after ad

This stream will be the first of its kind. For decades, WWE has rarely shown what goes on backstage during their shows. And while they release documentaries with backstage footage from time to time, this is the first time ever that a live streamer has been invited to stream backstage at a WWE show.

John Cena won’t be the first celebrity that Speed has interacted with this year, as the streamer received a birthday message from Cristiano Ronaldo earlier this week.

Article continues after ad