IShowSpeed teases Tom Brady crossover after telling football star to “play Fortnite”

IShowSpeed appeared on stage with former football quarterback Tom Brady at the Fanatics Fest before discussing a YouTube collaboration with him.

On August 16, 2024, YouTube star IShowSpeed surprised his fans when he appeared at the event alongside Tom Brady and Lil Wayne. Videos of the trio quickly went viral on social media.

After being invited to join them on stage, the popular streamer climbed onto the armrests of a chair and tried to impress them with one of his signature backflips.

Videos showed him flawlessly executing the backflip, earning applause from both the audience and the celebrities on stage, including Lil Wayne, Jalen Brunson, and Josh Hart, all of whom clapped for him.

In another clip, IShowSpeed appeared to feature in Tom Brady’s upcoming YouTube video and spoke about collabing with him. “You gotta start streaming,” the content creator told the NFL star, suggesting he should play Fortnite in his videos and do IRL streams.

The 19-year-old then asked the former football quarterback if he lived in Miami, to which the former quarterback said he did. “Okay, we live in the same city; we’re probably 15 minutes away,” IShowSpeed said.

“So look, we’re gonna be making YouTube videos [together] bro,” he told Brady, who was more than happy with the idea. “Good to see you bro,” the 47-year-old said before the duo shook hands.

The unexpected collab amused many fans. “Speed teaching Tom Brady is not something I would’ve thought would happen,” one viewer commented.

“Tom Brady and iShowSpeed teaming up? That’s wild,” another one wrote. “Two completely different worlds colliding, and I’m here for it.”

“Speed and Tom Brady collab would be legendary,” a third added. “The most unexpected collabs be happening,” someone else said.

This was just one of the many memorable moments from the Fanatic Fest. IShowSpeed also got to show off his combat sports skills in a wrestling match against Adin Ross, where he tapped out the streamer.

