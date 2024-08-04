IShowSpeed stuns viewers by jumping over speeding Lamborghini and McLaren back-to-back

IShowSpeed has left viewers stunned after performing his car jump stunt back-to-back, leaping over a speeding Lamborghini and McLaren.

This isn’t the first time the popular YouTuber has baffled viewers with some insane hijinks, previously going viral after he leaped over a speeding Ronaldo-branded Lamborghini.

However, many were convinced the video was faked using some impressive editing, despite onlookers insisting the jump was real with proof that Speed had performed the stunt several times.

Now, in an attempt to prove doubters wrong and show off his athleticism, Speed has done it again – this time, with two cars.

Live streaming on YouTube, IShowSpeed stood in the center of a road with multiple onlookers filming as he hyped himself up, concerned fans begging him not to attempt the stunt in chat.

“I got it, I got it. It’s just fear,” Speed said, pep-talking himself while downing water as he prepared to take on the Lamborghini and McLaren. “Let’s get this sh** right.”

He warned viewers not to attempt recreating the stunt, pointing out a police car present that was providing supervision: “I am a professional at this, I trained for this, and I do this a lot.”

The first car IShowSpeed jumped over was the Lamborghini, as he felt more “comfortable” doing the car he had already covered before. The McLaren followed only seconds later, Speed making it over each with no trouble.

As onlookers cheered, Speed shouted in excitement over the feat and celebrated with his team, including Adin Ross who was also a witness to the jump.

Despite livestreaming the stunt, there are those still not convinced the jumps were real, with NickEh30 insisting “masking” had been used and the video was “all fake”.

Nonetheless, Speed’s fan claimed he was “born to be an athlete” and questioned how anyone could “say this one is fake”.