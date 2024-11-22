IShowSpeed stunned after MrBeast tells Ronaldo to make video with him

Streaming star IShowSpeed was blown away after finding out that MrBeast had urged Cristiano Ronaldo to do a video with him.

Anyone who has tuned into an IShowSpeed stream at any point will know how much he idolizes Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese football star has become his hero, with Speed taking his iconic Sui celebration and making it his own.

The pair have linked up at times too. They met after Ronaldo played for his country last year, and Speed has followed him around the world to watch him.

So, when MrBeast mentioned to the footballing icon that he should make a video with Speed for his growing YouTube channel, the streamer was understandably quite delighted by that.

IShowSpeed IShowSpeed (left) got to meet his idol, football star Cristiano Ronaldo, just last month.

Speed got emotionally choked up after seeing the clip but that quickly turned into a permanent smile on his face. “Cristiano Ronaldo put me in his video. Ronaldo put me in his video. Ronaldo edited me into his f*cking video!” the streamer screamed.

“What did he say? Good to know? What does that mean?” Speed asked his team after hearing Ronaldo’s response to MrBeast’s suggestion that they should link up.

“Ronaldo, the whole world wants it bruh. I’m grinning too much but we waitin’ on it!” he added. “He said good to know. Yo, Ronaldo, come on! Let’s get it in, let’s get it in Ronaldo.”

Getting acknowledged by his hero is certainly a highlight for Speed. It’ll be especially better after fans in Australia trolled him with a photo of him embracing Lionel Messi.

As noted, he has followed Ronaldo around the globe. So, if the chance for them to link up presents itself any time soon, he’ll drop everything to make it happen. We’ll just have to wait and see if the Portuguese follows up on it.