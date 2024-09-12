IShowSpeed sparred with boxing legend Manny Pacquiao & it ended in disaster

IShowSpeed sparred boxing legend Manny Pacquiao during his IRL stream in the Philippines, but it didn’t quite go as planned.

Manny Pacquiao, also known as PacMan, is widely regarded as one of the greatest professional boxers of all time. On top of his talents in boxing, he has also spent time in professional basketball and even as a Senator of the Philippines.

IShowSpeed started his tour of Southeast Asia on September 9, 2024, and three days later stopped in the Philippines to visit Pacquaio.

Article continues after ad

During his visit, the YouTube streaming star decided to have a sparring match against the former professional boxer – but it didn’t go as planned as Pacquiao knocked him down.

It started with the two just messing around, and Pacquiao hit Speed in the arm with his bare fist so hard that the YouTuber fell to the ground for the first time.

They continued exchanging punches, eventually putting on gloves for a full-on sparring match. It was going well for Speed at first, but a jab to the stomach led to the YouTube streamer getting laid out a second time.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The two continued with their visit after the sparring match as Speed went outside to jump in Pacquaio’s pool before the two went back inside to play chess.

This isn’t the first time Speed took on a professional athlete during his time in Asia either. He went up against a professional Muay Thai fighter while visiting Thailand – and was knocked down by the fighter there as well.

It’s unknown whether he plans on taking on any more professional athletes during his time in Asia, but IShowSpeed still has challenges from two massive names that fans are waiting to see.

Article continues after ad

The first on that list is Polish Olympic sprinter Ewa Swoboda, who Speed agreed to race after she challenged him back in August.

Speed also accepted a challenge from YouTuber and professional boxer Jake Paul, who bet $25,000 that he could beat IShowSpeed in a forty-yard dash.