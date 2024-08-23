IShowSpeed smashes desk after Cristiano Ronaldo passes him in YouTube subscribers

IShowSpeed smashed his desk after Cristiano Ronaldo passed him in YouTube subscribers just a day after joining the platform.

Millions can say they are fans of Ronaldo, but nobody is a superfan of the footballing great like IShowSpeed. Be it appearing at every one of his games at the 2022 World Cup, or even falling to his knees when he finally got to meet his idol.

When Ronaldo revealed his YouTube channel on August 21, it was only natural IShowSpeed begged to do a collab with his idol, considering Speed is one of the most popular streamers on the platform.

However, if Ronaldo ever decides to start streaming on YouTube, he will most certainly overshadow Speed as he has just surpassed his subscriber count.

Live while it happened, Speed witnessed the moment Ronaldo overtook his 28.2 million subscriber mark, flabbergasted by how quickly he did it.

For context, Ronaldo pulled off this feat within a day and a half of revealing his YouTube channel. Speed’s channel has been active since 2016, taking him just over eight years to get to this point.

“Here he comes! Ronaldo the GOAT!” Speed shouted as he watched the Portuguese legend creep up to his subscriber mark. “Oh my god he just did it in one day, he passed me in one day!”

Right when he was surpassed, Speed threw himself at his desk and smashed his setup, all while shouting Ronaldo’s iconic ‘siu’ celebration.

“Siu! Nobody can stop him! Nobody, he’s the GOAT!” Speed shouted as he ended his stream. “In one day he did it, one day!”

Ronaldo’s arrival on YouTube has also broken quite a few records, several of which MrBeast used to hold. He even received a Golden Play Button on the same day he gained more than 10 million subscribers, making the achievement even more satisfying.