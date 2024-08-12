IShowSpeed slams fans for leaking his mom’s wedding photos

Streaming star IShowSpeed has had it with his fans intruding on his personal life, slamming viewers for leaking his mother’s wedding pictures in a heated post on Twitter/X.

IShowSpeed is one of the net’s most popular streamers, boasting over 27 million subscribers on YouTube, where he’s currently waiting out a temporary ban at the time of writing.

In the midst of this suspension, Speed has been keeping fans updated via his alternate Twitter account, where he published a heated statement toward a select few netizens who decided to leak something pretty important to him and his family.

In a post released on August 11, 2024, Speed lashed out at some of his viewers for leaking his mother’s wedding photos online.

“No way y’all leaking my f*cking mom wedding,” he wrote. “I’m out bro, no f*cking privacy.”

The photos began circulating across social media over that weekend, showing Speed, along with his mother and father and other family members, at an outdoor wedding ceremony.

Responses from fans have been mixed. Some are urging Speed to pay attention to the company he keeps, who might accidentally leak important information, while others are condemning those who leaked the intimate moment online.

However, still others are slamming Speed for expecting privacy while being one of the net’s most popular entertainers.

“Don’t worry, we’ve been hiding every post and kicking people who post it on the community,” one viewer wrote.

“It’s not that deep bruh,” another said.

“This is what you get when being an influencer,” yet another wrote.

“Don’t be famous then? TF?” another said.

This isn’t the first time Speed has been forced to corral his fans. During his viral trip across Europe in July, the streamer begged his viewers to stop damaging cars during IRL gatherings, saying he had to pay $50,000 to repair vehicles in the aftermath of his chaotic fan meetups.

For now, Speed is preparing for his tour across Southeast Asia as he waits out his ban on YouTube.