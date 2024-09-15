IShowSpeed shocked after fan gifts him his baby pictures in Vietnam

YouTube star IShowSpeed was in disbelief when a fan gifted him his childhood pictures during a livestream in Vietnam.

IShowSpeed visited Vietnam as part of his ongoing Southeast Asia tour, following stops in the Philippines and Thailand, both of which went super viral.

During his visit, the popular streamer was often surrounded by fans, asking him for autographs or giving him random gifts. However, one gift in particular stood out to him.

While Speed was in the car with his window rolled down, a fan suddenly handed him a familiar picture. “Why do you have a picture of me?” the streamer asked, looking at the photo of his younger self in a suit standing beside his dad.

He was then given more pictures of himself as a kid, leaving him stunned. “What is going on?! Why do you have baby pictures of me?” the 19-year-old exclaimed.

“What the f**k? Yo Vietnam, what is happening?” Speed said, looking through his childhood photos and showing them to the camera. “He just gave me baby–I don’t even have these pictures.”

The moment was shared in a viral Twitter/X post, amassing over 6.5 million views and 109,000 likes. Some fans found it wholesome, while others thought it was strange.

“We can agree that this is incredibly unsettling right,” one person commented. “‘I don’t even have these pictures’ Bro should be worried,” another wrote.

“That’s so wholesome and hilarious! The fans in Vietnam really went all out!” a third shared. “Speed should’ve signed the kid who gave him those childhood photos,” someone else added.

His trip to Vietnam comes after his wild visit to the Philippines, where he tried Jollibee fried chicken, sparred with boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, got tricked into thinking he was eating cat meat, and was mobbed by fans chanting his names.