IShowSpeed shocked after breaking his viewership record on Asia trip

Streaming star IShowSpeed has smashed his personal viewership record that had stood since he attended the Balon d’Or awards, and it comes just days into his massive Asia trip.

The name IShowSpeed should be instantly recognizable to anyone who watches streams these days. The 19-year-old has become, arguably, the biggest streamer on the planet over the last few years, expanding his content from just streaming FIFA in his bedroom to traveling the globe.

These IRL streams where he travels to different countries, exploring cultures, and meeting fans have, at times, got a little off the rails. He’s had police chase him because of the size of crowds following him and even had to shell out thousands for damages to rental cars.

In his latest trip, Speed is traveling across Asia as a part of the Gumball 3000 Rally. However, he’s not doing the full rally trip from Saigon to Singapore, but will be hitting up many different countries.

The YouTube star started things off in Thailand on September 9, and after just one day, he smashed his own record for concurrent viewership on a stream.

His September 10 stream, which saw him travel to an animal park to meet tigers, and even get into a boxing fight on a pole, gained a peak of 612,000 viewers. That figure smashes his previous best of 548,000 viewers at the 2023 Balon d’Or.

Speed couldn’t believe the fact he’d broken his own record. “This is my most viewed stream ever? What the f*ck!” he said after realizing he had 572,000 viewers.

“In Thailand though! Bro, what? Nah, this is my most viewed live stream! Y’all this is crazy.”

Timestamp of 4:39:10

It might be a difficult task for Speed to ttop that figure, seeing as his previous record stood for well over a year.

However, his Asia trip has gotten off to a wild start. Just a few minutes into his Thailand streams, Speed “almost died” while riding an elephant and then crashed a Tuk Tuk rickshaw.

