IShowSpeed says he’s “just warming up” after insane Peru stream

IShowSpeed has said he’s “just warming up” following his massive stream in Peru where tens of thousands of fans came out to see him.

Over the past year, IShowSpeed has taken his streams on the road, traveling across different cities to meet fans across different continents. He’s been to Europe for the UEFA European Championships, Australia, and Asia.

These streams have been pretty wild too. Speed has been mobbed by thousands of fans, leading to him having run-ins with the police over public safety and paying thousands for damages to rented cars.

In his newest tour, the YouTube star has traveled to South America, visiting Colombia, Argentina, and Peru so far. Those crazy antics have continued, with fans throwing fireworks at his car in Chile.

IShowSpeed has more to come

His trip to Peru has been the wildest part so far. He was named mayor of Lima for one hour and had around 20,000 fans greet him. Oh, and he pulled off a backflip in front of them too.

If you think there isn’t any real way for Speed to one-up that, he’s made a claim that suggests he might just be able to.

“Just warming up,” Speed posted on his back-up X account after the insane stream had come to a close.

The streaming star’s announcement of the tour suggested that Peru would be his last stop. However, he has yet to travel to the likes of Brazil and Bolivia, so, an extension could be in the works.

Brazil would have the most potential for an even wilder stream seeing as Speed has linked up with football star Neymar in the past.

The Brazilian forward is set to rejoin Santos in his homeland before the end of January, so another link-up or Speed being used in the transfer announcement would be quite spectacular.

He could also be talking about his plans for his tours of Africa and Antarctica. But, who knows?