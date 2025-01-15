IShowSpeed risks his life backflipping on the “Hand of God”

IShowSpeed has shocked and concerned his viewers after pulling off his most insane backflip yet.

IShowSpeed’s IRL streams have become the stuff of legend and his tours are particularly big hitters. He was mobbed during his trip to Europe and the streamer broke 1 million live viewers whilst in Southeast Asia.

Speed is currently blazing a trail through South America and he’s getting up to his usual antics. During the Guatemalan leg of this particular tour, he pulled off something more than ordinary, however.

IShowSpeed landed one of his trademark backflips on the precarious-looking Hand of God which is a popular landmark and tourist destination in Vietnam. The feat has gained a lot of attention from the streamer’s fans but there were some words of caution.

IShowSpeed leaves fans concerned after dangerous stunt

Clips of Speed’s risky flip are doing the rounds on social media and onlookers are equal parts impressed and concerned by it. Some viewers praised his willingness to put himself in danger to create unique content.

“Never in my wildest nightmares would I even attempt this,” a commenter admitted. “Say whatever you want to say but this guy is a legendary streamer,” another replied. “I don’t think there’s an IRL streamer better than Speed at this point,” one finished.

Others criticized the streamer for risking harm to himself and potentially influencing younger viewers. “Where’s the ‘don’t try this at home’? You know literal children watch him right,” one user cautioned. “Was that worth almost dying for?” another asked.

Some weighing in on the situation did note that there is actually a safety net under the Hand of God so IShowSpeed certainly wasn’t in as much danger as he could have been. Of course, the streamer is no stranger to risking his health having previously jumped over speeding supercars.