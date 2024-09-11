IShowSpeed reveals when $25k race with Jake Paul is happening

Streaming star IShowSpeed has revealed when his $25,000 race against Jake Paul will happen, and it’s actually not that far away.

Over the last year, as IShowSpeed has ventured into more IRL content, the young YouTube streamer has found himself doing some big things. He’s attended the Balon d’Or ceremony, linked up with his hero Cristiano Ronaldo, managed to meet Kim Kardashian, and is now on a massive tour across Asia.

One staple of those IRL streams has been him showing off his speed and agility too. Speed has, true to his name, been speedy in foot races and even managed to jump over speeding cars. Though, there are some creators who still aren’t fully buying the jumps.

Jake Paul might be on Speed’s side with those, however, he believes he can beat the streamer in a race – something that has very rarely been done to this point.

In fact, Jake even put up a $25k prize on the race and offered to fly Speed to Puerto Rico to make it happen.

Now, the YouTube star has revealed when it’ll be happening. “I’m racing Jake Paul after this tour,” he said. “I’m flying to Puerto Rice and making easy bread off Jake Paul. How much he offer 25k? 50k? I forgot. Oh, 25k.”

Timestamp of 3:44:19

It wouldn’t be the first time Speed has linked up with fellow creators for a race. He beat Jake Paul’s longtime rival KSI in a foot race prior to the 2023 Sidemen Charity Match. So, he’s got a record to uphold.

He has also linked up with Kai Cenat on a few occasions, most recently with the pair of them completing hardcore Minecraft together. Though, they’ve yet to race despite talking about it.

Jake is based in Puerto Rico for his boxing training camp as he prepares to fight Mike Tyson in November. So he’ll probably be quick. If he’s quick enough to beat Speed though, we’ll have to wait and see.